Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of -1.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GPCR is 56.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.03% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of GPCR was 924.25K shares.

GPCR stock’s latest price update

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s stock price has plunge by -2.50%relation to previous closing price of $25.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-12 that The weight-management market is arguably the hottest therapeutic area in the industry right now. Investors seeking to capitalize on the rapid expansion of this niche can turn to established giants like Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.

GPCR’s Market Performance

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has seen a 7.58% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 32.78% gain in the past month and a 18.55% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for GPCR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.06% for GPCR’s stock, with a 9.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $60 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GPCR, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

GPCR Trading at 27.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +31.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.72. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR saw -40.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-123.45% for the present operating margin

-0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR stands at -100.58%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -21.19%, with -20.34% for asset returns.

Based on Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -21.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$158.23 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 729.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.