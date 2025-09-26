Stride Inc (LRN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 24.53x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LRN is 42.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.87% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of LRN was 721.29K shares.

LRN stock’s latest price update

Stride Inc (NYSE: LRN)’s stock price has increased by 2.07% compared to its previous closing price of $144.61. However, the company has seen a 4.78% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the education technology company, saw a significant decline after reports surfaced of a formal complaint filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by a New Mexico school district, Gallup-McKinley.

LRN’s Market Performance

Stride Inc (LRN) has seen a 4.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -13.06% decline in the past month and a 3.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for LRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.53% for LRN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LRN by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LRN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on August 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LRN reach a price target of $94. The rating they have provided for LRN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LRN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

LRN Trading at -0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRN rose by +4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $153.01. In addition, Stride Inc saw 74.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRN starting from Rhyu James Jeaho, who sold 13,961 shares at the price of $162.66 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Rhyu James Jeaho now owns 706,353 shares of Stride Inc, valued at $2,270,896 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stride Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 21.69%, with 13.66% for asset returns.

Based on Stride Inc (LRN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.79. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 34.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $508.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stride Inc (LRN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.