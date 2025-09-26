Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) has decreased by -6.93% when compared to last closing price of $26.97.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN ) Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference 2025 September 24, 2025 5:45 AM EDT Company Participants Marco Dal Lago – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ryskin – BofA Securities, Research Division Presentation Michael Ryskin BofA Securities, Research Division I’m on the Bank of America Life Science Tools and Diagnostics team based out of New York.

Is It Worth Investing in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE: STVN) is 46.88x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for STVN is 0.57. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for STVN is 49.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.27% of that float. On September 26, 2025, STVN’s average trading volume was 376.44K shares.

STVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) has seen a -7.89% decrease in the past week, with a 15.94% rise in the past month, and a 0.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for STVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.76% for STVN’s stock, with a 10.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STVN stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for STVN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for STVN in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $28 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STVN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for STVN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 03rd, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to STVN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

STVN Trading at 2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares surge +12.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STVN fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.55. In addition, Stevanato Group Spa saw 28.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for STVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stevanato Group Spa stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.1%. Equity return is now at value 9.55%, with 5.71% for asset returns.

Based on Stevanato Group Spa (STVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 23.49.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $247.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Stevanato Group Spa (STVN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.