Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) is above average at 23.29x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 12 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SWK is 154.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWK on September 26, 2025 was 2.15M shares.

SWK stock’s latest price update

Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE: SWK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.18% compared to its previous closing price of $75.09. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — White Cap, the leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, and DEWALT®, a Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) brand and leader in total jobsite solutions, announce a third annual partnership supporting the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®: Finding cures.

SWK’s Market Performance

SWK’s stock has fallen by -7.46% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.31% and a quarterly rise of 8.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Stanley Black & Decker Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.73% for SWK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWK

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWK reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for SWK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 13th, 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to SWK, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

SWK Trading at -0.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWK fell by -7.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.30. In addition, Stanley Black & Decker Inc saw -31.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWK starting from Link Janet, who sold 1,990 shares at the price of $85.24 back on Feb 07 ’25. After this action, Link Janet now owns 9,862 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc, valued at $169,630 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc stands at 0.03%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 5.38%, with 2.13% for asset returns.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.