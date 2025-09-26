SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.92% compared to its previous closing price of $87.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that WINDSOR, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator: September notifications 2.21%.

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SSNC) is above average at 27.44x. The 36-month beta value for SSNC is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SSNC is 209.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. The average trading volume of SSNC on September 26, 2025 was 1.14M shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

SSNC stock saw a decrease of -2.39% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.70% and a quarterly a decrease of 7.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.67% for SSNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SSNC by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SSNC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $86 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $94, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SSNC, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at -0.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.60. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc saw 15.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from ZAMKOW MICHAEL JAY, who sold 12,500 shares at the price of $79.92 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, ZAMKOW MICHAEL JAY now owns 12,476 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, valued at $999,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 12.07%, with 4.49% for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.12.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In summary, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.