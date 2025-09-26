Spyre Therapeutics Inc’s (SYRE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, SYRE stock has gone up by 1.89%, with a monthly decline of -8.50% and a quarterly plunge of -2.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.15% for Spyre Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.70% for SYRE’s stock, with a -12.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SYRE is at 2.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SYRE is 51.03M, and currently, shorts hold a 27.01% of that float. The average trading volume for SYRE on September 26, 2025 was 561.31K shares.

SYRE stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SYRE) has plunged by -8.18% when compared to previous closing price of $17.0, but the company has seen a 1.89% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-18 that Spyre Therapeutics has multiple potential best-in-class antibodies in its pipeline to treat ulcerative colitis, a trial design that tests combinations of these antibodies, and cash to run that trial. SYRE has already begun phase 2 monotherapy work for one of these antibodies, and is planning to initiate phase 2 monotherapy work for another this quarter. SYRE ended Q2’25 with $526.6M in cash and marketable securities, supporting operations for approximately three years.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRE stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for SYRE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SYRE in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $45 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYRE reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for SYRE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 18th, 2025.

SYRE Trading at -4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.20%, as shares sank -8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRE rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.04. In addition, Spyre Therapeutics Inc saw -47.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRE starting from Burrows Scott L, who sold 18,428 shares at the price of $16.26 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Burrows Scott L now owns 97,994 shares of Spyre Therapeutics Inc, valued at $299,639 using the latest closing price.

Albers Jeffrey W., the Director of Spyre Therapeutics Inc, sold 6,700 shares at $36.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06 ’24, which means that Albers Jeffrey W. is holding 27,360 shares at $246,313 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRE

The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -41.00%, with -34.91% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$207.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.49.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spyre Therapeutics Inc (SYRE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.