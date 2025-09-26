Sprinklr Inc (CXM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) is above average at 17.30x. The 36-month beta value for CXM is also noteworthy at 0.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for CXM is 109.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.18% of that float. The average trading volume of CXM on September 26, 2025 was 2.44M shares.

CXM stock’s latest price update

Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.26% in relation to its previous close of $7.91. However, the company has experienced a -1.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TELUS Digital named Leader in Everest Group’s CXM PEAK Matrix® – Americas, recognized for CX transformation, Fuel iX™, agentic AI, and automation.

CXM’s Market Performance

Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has experienced a -1.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month, and a -7.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for CXM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.82% for CXM stock, with a simple moving average of -7.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for CXM by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for CXM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $8 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CXM, setting the target price at $7.70 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

CXM Trading at -6.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -9.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXM fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.95. In addition, Sprinklr Inc saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXM starting from Thomas Ragy, who sold 28,916 shares at the price of $7.75 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Thomas Ragy now owns 737,301 shares of Sprinklr Inc, valued at $224,099 using the latest closing price.

Scott Jacob, the GENERAL COUNSEL AND CORP. SEC. of Sprinklr Inc, sold 6,688 shares at $7.75 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16 ’25, which means that Scott Jacob is holding 434,976 shares at $51,832 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprinklr Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 23.74%, with 11.61% for asset returns.

Based on Sprinklr Inc (CXM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $42.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In summary, Sprinklr Inc (CXM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.