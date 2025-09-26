Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (SVII) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: SVII) has increased by 4.89% when compared to last closing price of $12.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: SVII) Right Now?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ: SVII) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVII is -0.03.

The public float for SVII is 2.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVII on September 26, 2025 was 45.43K shares.

SVII’s Market Performance

SVII stock saw an increase of 6.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.92% and a quarterly increase of 10.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.60% for Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (SVII). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for SVII’s stock, with a 13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVII Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +8.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVII rose by +6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.17. In addition, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II saw 18.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVII

The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 2.67%, with 2.51% for asset returns.

Based on Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (SVII), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.44.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II (SVII) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.