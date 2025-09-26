Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s (SPR) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has gone up by 2.87% for the week, with a -5.04% drop in the past month and a 2.60% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.02% for SPR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for SPR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Right Now?

SPR has 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPR is 116.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPR on September 26, 2025 was 880.77K shares.

SPR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) has jumped by 3.32% compared to previous close of $38.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-08 that WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) announces a purchase agreement to sell its facility and businesses in Subang, Malaysia to Composites Technology Research Malaysia Sdn Bhd (“CTRM”) for $95,200,000, subject to customary adjustments.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPR reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SPR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2024.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SPR, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on January 17th of the previous year.

SPR Trading at -1.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.70. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw 19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

-0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at -0.37%. The total capital return value is set at -1.45%.

Based on Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR), the company’s capital structure generated 3.32 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.07.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-1.48 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -2.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.