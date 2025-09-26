Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPHR is 1.77. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SPHR is 27.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 26.31% of that float. On September 26, 2025, SPHR’s average trading volume was 973.98K shares.

SPHR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sphere Entertainment Co (NYSE: SPHR) has decreased by -2.27% when compared to last closing price of $59.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-09-16 that The 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” has new life once again and is helping to boost shares of Sphere Entertainment Co SPHR. Here’s a look at the latest figures and why the film could be critical to the Sphere bull thesis.

SPHR’s Market Performance

SPHR’s stock has fallen by -4.86% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 32.24% and a quarterly rise of 38.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.04% for Sphere Entertainment Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.85% for SPHR stock, with a simple moving average of 44.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPHR stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SPHR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SPHR in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $75 based on the research report published on June 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPHR reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for SPHR stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 28th, 2025.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Sell” to SPHR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 03rd of the previous year.

SPHR Trading at 22.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +34.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPHR fell by -4.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.60. In addition, Sphere Entertainment Co saw 41.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere Entertainment Co stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -2.03%, with -1.07% for asset returns.

Based on Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sphere Entertainment Co (SPHR) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.