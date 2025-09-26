Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.29% in comparison to its previous close of $0.69, however, the company has experienced a 1.64% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-11 that Sphere 3D (ANY) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ANY is 3.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ANY is 26.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% of that float. On September 26, 2025, ANY’s average trading volume was 988.15K shares.

ANY’s Market Performance

ANY stock saw an increase of 1.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.56% and a quarterly increase of 21.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for Sphere 3D Corp (ANY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for ANY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for ANY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ANY in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $3 based on the research report published on January 19, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANY reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for ANY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24th, 2015.

ANY Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.68%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANY rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6682. In addition, Sphere 3D Corp saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANY starting from Trompeter Patricia, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Dec 13 ’24. After this action, Trompeter Patricia now owns 532,187 shares of Sphere 3D Corp, valued at $42,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.04% for the present operating margin

-0.04% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sphere 3D Corp stands at -1.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.68%. Equity return is now at value -39.10%, with -36.29% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-2.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.