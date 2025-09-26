Sonoco Products Co (SON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON)’s stock price has plunge by -2.15%relation to previous closing price of $45.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.19% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-09 that SON strikes a $725 million deal to divest ThermoSafe, aiming to cut debt and sharpen focus on core packaging operations.

Is It Worth Investing in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SON is 97.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.80% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of SON was 979.82K shares.

SON’s Market Performance

SON stock saw a decrease of -6.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.61% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Sonoco Products Co (SON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for SON stock, with a simple moving average of -5.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SON stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SON by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SON in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $48 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SON reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for SON stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2025.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to SON, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

SON Trading at -4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.27%, as shares sank -5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SON fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.38. In addition, Sonoco Products Co saw -18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SON starting from Haley John R, who purchased 2,246 shares at the price of $44.57 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Haley John R now owns 20,804 shares of Sonoco Products Co, valued at $100,100 using the latest closing price.

Coker R. Howard, the President & CEO of Sonoco Products Co, purchased 20,000 shares at $41.17 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that Coker R. Howard is holding 502,365 shares at $823,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.21% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sonoco Products Co stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.98%, with 1.18% for asset returns.

Based on Sonoco Products Co (SON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $610.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sonoco Products Co (SON) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.