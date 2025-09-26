SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMX is -2.66.

The public float for SMX is 1.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.89% of that float. On September 26, 2025, SMX’s average trading volume was 3.60M shares.

SMX stock’s latest price update

The stock of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX) has increased by 8.11% when compared to last closing price of $1.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Bringing molecular traceability to fashion, apparel, and technical textiles across Europe NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW), the pioneer of molecular “physical-to-digital” fingerprinting for supply-chain transparency, and CETI (European Center for Innovative Textiles), one of Europe’s leading textile research and innovation institutes, have announced a strategic collaboration to embed SMX’s end-to-end tracing platform into CETI’s advanced textile R&D and circularity programs. This collaboration is being launches with the ultimate goal of enabling European textile and fashion stakeholders to authenticate fibers, track fabrics across their lifecycle, and unlock new financial mechanisms that accelerate the transition to a circular textile economy.

SMX’s Market Performance

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has experienced a 1.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -58.87% drop in the past month, and a -94.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.29% for SMX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.82% for SMX stock, with a simple moving average of -97.89% for the last 200 days.

SMX Trading at -68.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.49%, as shares sank -55.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMX rose by +1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -99.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4840. In addition, SMX (Security Matters) Plc saw -99.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SMX

The total capital return value is set at -0.74%. Equity return is now at value -810.47%, with -98.44% for asset returns.

Based on SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.89. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.24.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$19.64 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.