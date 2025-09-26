SmartRent Inc’s (SMRT) Stock: A -4.38% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has gone down by -8.92% for the week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month and a 54.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.53% for SMRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.38% for SMRT’s stock, with a 16.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SMRT is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SMRT is 160.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SMRT on September 26, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

SMRT stock’s latest price update

SmartRent Inc (NYSE: SMRT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.77%relation to previous closing price of $1.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -8.92% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)—- $SMRT #alloy–SmartRent today released the results from a recent survey focused on energy management trends across rental housing.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMRT

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMRT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for SMRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 08th, 2024.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMRT, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on July 31st of the previous year.

SMRT Trading at 7.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT fell by -9.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5045. In addition, SmartRent Inc saw -15.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMRT starting from Martell Frank, who purchased 50,000 shares at the price of $1.58 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Martell Frank now owns 898,204 shares of SmartRent Inc, valued at $79,115 using the latest closing price.

Martell Frank, the Chief Executive Officer of SmartRent Inc, purchased 50,000 shares at $1.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15 ’25, which means that Martell Frank is holding 848,204 shares at $76,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for SmartRent Inc stands at -0.47%. The total capital return value is set at -0.29%. Equity return is now at value -25.48%, with -17.46% for asset returns.

Based on SmartRent Inc (SMRT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-35.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SmartRent Inc (SMRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.