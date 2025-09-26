Should You Invest in Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) Now?

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for COCO is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for COCO is 46.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.46% of that float. The average trading volume for COCO on September 26, 2025 was 903.20K shares.

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO)’s stock price has decreased by -3.20% compared to its previous closing price of $40.3. However, the company has seen a -0.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fxempire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Vita Coco, Inc. (COCO) shares up 57% since first Big Money outlier inflow signal in May 2023.

COCO’s Market Performance

Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has seen a -0.64% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.38% gain in the past month and a 9.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.90% for COCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for COCO’s stock, with a 10.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COCO reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for COCO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 20th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to COCO, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on July 24th of the previous year.

COCO Trading at 6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -0.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.84. In addition, Vita Coco Company Inc saw 35.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Roper Martin, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $40.52 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Roper Martin now owns 257,915 shares of Vita Coco Company Inc, valued at $607,735 using the latest closing price.

Roper Martin, the Chief Executive Officer of Vita Coco Company Inc, sold 15,000 shares at $40.14 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22 ’25, which means that Roper Martin is holding 262,915 shares at $602,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vita Coco Company Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 24.35%, with 17.31% for asset returns.

Based on Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $71.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.