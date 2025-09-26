Should You Invest in Rallybio Corp (RLYB) Now?

The 36-month beta value for RLYB is at -1.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RLYB is 20.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.05% of that float. The average trading volume for RLYB on September 26, 2025 was 2.87M shares.

RLYB stock’s latest price update

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ: RLYB)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75% compared to its previous closing price of $0.57. However, the company has seen a -6.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that NEW HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rallybio Corporation (Nasdaq: RLYB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company translating scientific advances into transformative therapies for patients with devastating rare diseases, today announced the completion of dosing of the first cohort in the Phase 1 confirmatory pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) study evaluating RLYB116, the Company’s innovative, once-weekly, small volume, subcutaneously injected C5 inhibitor. “We are encouraged by the data gene.

RLYB’s Market Performance

RLYB’s stock has fallen by -6.63% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.81% and a quarterly rise of 65.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Rallybio Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.94% for RLYB stock, with a simple moving average of -5.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLYB

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to RLYB, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on April 17th of the previous year.

RLYB Trading at -0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares sank -5.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLYB fell by -9.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5834. In addition, Rallybio Corp saw -50.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RLYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-57.03% for the present operating margin

0.96% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rallybio Corp stands at -54.73%. The total capital return value is set at -0.94%. Equity return is now at value -66.12%, with -58.08% for asset returns.

Based on Rallybio Corp (RLYB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -723.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-60.5 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rallybio Corp (RLYB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.