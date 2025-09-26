Should You Invest in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) Now?

The 36-month beta value for MRVI is at 0.31. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MRVI is 105.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.67% of that float. The average trading volume for MRVI on September 26, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

MRVI stock’s latest price update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MRVI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.10% in relation to its previous close of $2.72. However, the company has experienced a -6.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Maravai (MRVI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options If you purchased or acquired common stock in Maravai LifeSciences between August 7, 2024 and February 24, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648 NEW YORK, Sept.

MRVI’s Market Performance

MRVI’s stock has fallen by -6.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.16% and a quarterly rise of 13.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.40% for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.55% for MRVI’s stock, with a -12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRVI stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for MRVI by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for MRVI in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $3 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

MRVI Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares surge +15.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRVI fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.62. In addition, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc saw -67.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRVI starting from ORESHACK KURT, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Jan 31 ’25. After this action, ORESHACK KURT now owns 167,618 shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc, valued at $125,750 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.49% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc stands at -0.9%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -55.41%, with -16.61% for asset returns.

Based on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.06. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -8.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$156.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.36. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.