Should You Invest in Healthequity Inc (HQY) Now?

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for HQY is at 0.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for HQY is 84.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume for HQY on September 26, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

HQY stock’s latest price update

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY)’s stock price has increased by 2.02% compared to its previous closing price of $94.26. However, the company has seen a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — HealthEquity, Inc. (Nasdaq: HQY), the nation’s largest Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and consumer-directed benefits administrator, today announced the appointment of new senior executives to accelerate the company’s strategic vision and capitalize on expanding market opportunities.

HQY’s Market Performance

HQY’s stock has risen by 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.65% and a quarterly drop of -8.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.99% for Healthequity Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for HQY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HQY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HQY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HQY by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for HQY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $112 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HQY reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $120. The rating they have provided for HQY stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HQY, setting the target price at $108 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

HQY Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HQY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HQY rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.00. In addition, Healthequity Inc saw 21.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HQY starting from Ladd Delano, who sold 6,000 shares at the price of $94.11 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Ladd Delano now owns 79,456 shares of Healthequity Inc, valued at $564,647 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HQY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Healthequity Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 6.78%, with 4.21% for asset returns.

Based on Healthequity Inc (HQY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $337.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Healthequity Inc (HQY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.