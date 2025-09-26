Should You Invest in Gray Media Inc (GTN) Now?

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for GTN is at 1.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for GTN is 85.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume for GTN on September 26, 2025 was 1.48M shares.

GTN stock’s latest price update

Gray Media Inc (NYSE: GTN)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52% compared to its previous closing price of $5.79. However, the company has seen a 4.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Gray Media (GTN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN’s stock has risen by 4.54% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.79% and a quarterly rise of 26.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Gray Media Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.05% for GTN stock, with a simple moving average of 33.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $4 based on the research report published on March 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to GTN, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 03rd of the previous year.

GTN Trading at 5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, as shares sank -7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN rose by +4.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.82. In addition, Gray Media Inc saw 15.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from BOGER RICHARD LEE, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $5.82 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, BOGER RICHARD LEE now owns 61,343 shares of Gray Media Inc, valued at $116,460 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Media Inc stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 7.23%, with 1.91% for asset returns.

Based on Gray Media Inc (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.67 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.54.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gray Media Inc (GTN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.