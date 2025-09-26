Should You Invest in Cadence Bank (CADE) Now?

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CADE is at 0.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CADE is 181.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.99% of that float. The average trading volume for CADE on September 26, 2025 was 1.98M shares.

CADE stock’s latest price update

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.35%relation to previous closing price of $37.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that Cadence is named the official banking sponsor of the conference, furthering its vision of helping people, companies and communities prosper. ATLANTA, Sept.

CADE’s Market Performance

Cadence Bank (CADE) has experienced a -2.54% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.01% drop in the past month, and a 16.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for CADE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.66% for CADE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $40 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADE reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for CADE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to CADE, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

CADE Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.40. In addition, Cadence Bank saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.67% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cadence Bank stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 9.59%, with 1.09% for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Bank (CADE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $878.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cadence Bank (CADE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.