Should You Invest in Alkermes plc (ALKS) Now?

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ALKS is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALKS is 160.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.37% of that float. The average trading volume for ALKS on September 26, 2025 was 1.94M shares.

ALKS stock’s latest price update

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS)’s stock price has decreased by -2.45% compared to its previous closing price of $27.81. However, the company has seen a -4.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Joshua Reed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Monday, Sept.

ALKS’s Market Performance

ALKS’s stock has fallen by -4.97% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.38% and a quarterly drop of -5.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.57% for Alkermes plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.54% for ALKS stock, with a simple moving average of -10.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKS stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ALKS by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ALKS in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $44 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKS reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for ALKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ALKS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

ALKS Trading at -2.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKS fell by -4.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.13. In addition, Alkermes plc saw -3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKS starting from Nichols Christian Todd, who sold 3,333 shares at the price of $31.95 back on Jun 09 ’25. After this action, Nichols Christian Todd now owns 89,542 shares of Alkermes plc, valued at $106,489 using the latest closing price.

Nichols Christian Todd, the SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of Alkermes plc, sold 3,334 shares at $31.09 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that Nichols Christian Todd is holding 86,208 shares at $103,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkermes plc stands at 0.23%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 23.94%, with 15.61% for asset returns.

Based on Alkermes plc (ALKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 35.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $494.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkermes plc (ALKS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.