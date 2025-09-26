Should You Invest in Adient plc (ADNT) Now?

The 36-month beta value for ADNT is at 1.79. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ADNT is 80.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.49% of that float. The average trading volume for ADNT on September 26, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

ADNT stock’s latest price update

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.60%relation to previous closing price of $24.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.02% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that Broker-backed picks like GM, CVI, ABG, AXL and ADNT are worth watching as the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut boosts focus on growth.

ADNT’s Market Performance

Adient plc (ADNT) has seen a -2.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.87% decline in the past month and a 25.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.13% for ADNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for ADNT’s stock, with a 36.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADNT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for ADNT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ADNT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $31 based on the research report published on September 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADNT reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for ADNT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 21st, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ADNT, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

ADNT Trading at 5.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADNT fell by -2.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.46. In addition, Adient plc saw 11.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADNT starting from Dorlack Jerome J., who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $22.77 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Dorlack Jerome J. now owns 441,025 shares of Adient plc, valued at $273,240 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Adient plc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value -11.85%, with -2.45% for asset returns.

Based on Adient plc (ADNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $697.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Adient plc (ADNT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.