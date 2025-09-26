Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.77x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SHW is 231.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.86% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.87M shares.

SHW stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) has plunged by -0.83% when compared to previous closing price of $342.96, but the company has seen a -2.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. barrons.com reported 2025-09-25 that Sherwin announced it would be suspending its 401(k) match last week due to tariffs and poor sales.

SHW’s Market Performance

Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) has experienced a -2.71% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.19% drop in the past month, and a -0.52% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for SHW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.84% for SHW stock, with a simple moving average of -3.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $375 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $385. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to SHW, setting the target price at $423 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

SHW Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -7.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW fell by -2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $357.39. In addition, Sherwin-Williams Co saw -10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Binns Justin T, who sold 609 shares at the price of $368.82 back on Aug 25 ’25. After this action, Binns Justin T now owns 17,922 shares of Sherwin-Williams Co, valued at $224,611 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sherwin-Williams Co stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 62.43%, with 10.37% for asset returns.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.24. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.9. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.