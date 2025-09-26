SharkNinja Inc’s (SN) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of SharkNinja Inc (SN) has gone down by -9.30% for the week, with a -10.53% drop in the past month and a 12.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.77% for SN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.30% for SN’s stock, with a 5.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) is 28.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SN is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SN is 77.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.18% of that float. On September 26, 2025, SN’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

SN stock’s latest price update

SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.46% in comparison to its previous close of $107.64, however, the company has experienced a -9.30% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that The latest trading day saw SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) settling at $107.64, representing a -1.84% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of SN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SN by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for SN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $120 based on the research report published on October 01, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SN, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on April 15th of the previous year.

SN Trading at -8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SN fell by -9.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.42. In addition, SharkNinja Inc saw 1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for SharkNinja Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.22%. Equity return is now at value 26.91%, with 12.36% for asset returns.

Based on SharkNinja Inc (SN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $759.29 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SharkNinja Inc (SN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.