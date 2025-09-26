Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 202.91x compared to its average ratio. SHAK has 36-month beta value of 1.67. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SHAK is 38.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SHAK on September 26, 2025 was 1.35M shares.

SHAK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) has plunged by -1.12% when compared to previous closing price of $95.28, but the company has seen a -4.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

SHAK’s Market Performance

SHAK’s stock has fallen by -4.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.80% and a quarterly drop of -31.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Shake Shack Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.19% for SHAK’s stock, with a -16.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHAK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SHAK by listing it as a “Underperform”. The predicted price for SHAK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $120 based on the research report published on July 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHAK reach a price target of $127. The rating they have provided for SHAK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 08th, 2025.

SHAK Trading at -14.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -11.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHAK fell by -4.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.43. In addition, Shake Shack Inc saw -11.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHAK starting from Fogertey Katherine Irene, who sold 2,023 shares at the price of $141.28 back on Jul 07 ’25. After this action, Fogertey Katherine Irene now owns 33,165 shares of Shake Shack Inc, valued at $285,808 using the latest closing price.

Fogertey Katherine Irene, the Chief Financial Officer of Shake Shack Inc, sold 670 shares at $140.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 08 ’25, which means that Fogertey Katherine Irene is holding 32,495 shares at $93,817 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.4% for the gross margin

The net margin for Shake Shack Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.16%, with 1.16% for asset returns.

Based on Shake Shack Inc (SHAK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.7. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $120.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.