Semtech Corp (SMTC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.01% compared to its previous closing price of $59.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Semtech (SMTC) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) Right Now?

Semtech Corp (NASDAQ: SMTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 261.03x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for SMTC is at 1.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SMTC is 86.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.28% of that float. The average trading volume for SMTC on September 26, 2025 was 1.91M shares.

SMTC’s Market Performance

SMTC stock saw an increase of 0.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.96% and a quarterly increase of 35.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.78% for Semtech Corp (SMTC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for SMTC’s stock, with a 29.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMTC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SMTC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for SMTC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $30 based on the research report published on April 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMTC reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $70. The rating they have provided for SMTC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 14th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMTC, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 26th of the previous year.

SMTC Trading at 11.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMTC rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.69. In addition, Semtech Corp saw 33.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMTC starting from Burvill Martin, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $62.75 back on Sep 16 ’25. After this action, Burvill Martin now owns 6,909 shares of Semtech Corp, valued at $219,638 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Semtech Corp stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 11.57%, with 1.72% for asset returns.

Based on Semtech Corp (SMTC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $115.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Semtech Corp (SMTC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.