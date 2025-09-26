scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) has seen a -0.18% decrease in the past week, with a 1.45% gain in the past month, and a 40.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.63% for SCPH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.29% for SCPH stock, with a simple moving average of 48.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SCPH is 36.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCPH on September 26, 2025 was 1.06M shares.

SCPH stock’s latest price update

The stock of scPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SCPH) has decreased by -0.36% when compared to last closing price of $5.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that NEW YORK CITY & NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NasdaqGS: SCPH) to MannKind Corporation (NasdaqGM: MNKD). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of scPharmaceuticals would receive a cash payment of $5.35 per share plus one non-tradable contingent value right (CVR) per share payable upon achieving sp.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCPH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SCPH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SCPH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $20 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCPH reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SCPH stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to SCPH, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SCPH Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.48%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCPH fell by -0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.59. In addition, scPharmaceuticals Inc saw 16.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SCPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for scPharmaceuticals Inc stands at -1.84%. The total capital return value is set at -1.11%. Equity return is now at value -934.02%, with -125.89% for asset returns.

Based on scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$77.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, scPharmaceuticals Inc (SCPH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.