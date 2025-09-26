RxSight Inc (RXST) Stock Observes -53.26% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, RXST stock has gone down by -4.58%, with a monthly gain of 6.53% and a quarterly plunge of -31.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for RxSight Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.57% for RXST’s stock, with a -53.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RXST is 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for RXST is 37.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RXST on September 26, 2025 was 1.41M shares.

RXST stock’s latest price update

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ: RXST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.36% in relation to its previous close of $9.18. However, the company has experienced a -4.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight” or the “Company”)(NASDAQ: RXST).

Analysts’ Opinion of RXST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXST stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for RXST by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for RXST in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RXST reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for RXST stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 10th, 2025.

RXST Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXST fell by -4.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.20. In addition, RxSight Inc saw -82.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXST starting from Fountain Tamara, who sold 7,000 shares at the price of $25.71 back on Mar 12 ’25. After this action, Fountain Tamara now owns 24,793 shares of RxSight Inc, valued at $180,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.27% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for RxSight Inc stands at -0.21%. The total capital return value is set at -0.15%. Equity return is now at value -11.66%, with -10.50% for asset returns.

Based on RxSight Inc (RXST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2025.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.76 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.81. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.6for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, RxSight Inc (RXST) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.