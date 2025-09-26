Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.93% in comparison to its previous close of $189.46, however, the company has experienced a 2.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Today, I’m covering V, XEL, and RGLD. The trifecta provides a market-beating 1.6% yield, an average A-rated S&P credit rating, and is 12% under fair value estimates. V benefits from its dominant payment network, robust innovation, and strong financials, with 13% upside potential and double-digit dividend growth. XEL is positioned to capitalize on AI-driven data center demand, supporting 8% EPS growth and an 18% total return potential by late 2026.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) Right Now?

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ: RGLD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.27x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RGLD is 65.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.50% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of RGLD was 910.76K shares.

RGLD’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) has seen a 2.71% increase in the past week, with a 8.56% rise in the past month, and a 7.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for RGLD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.25% for RGLD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RGLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGLD stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RGLD by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for RGLD in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $196 based on the research report published on April 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to RGLD, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

RGLD Trading at 11.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGLD rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.04. In addition, Royal Gold, Inc saw 34.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Libner Paul, the SVP & CFO of Royal Gold, Inc, sold 2,000 shares at $176.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that Libner Paul is holding 19,749 shares at $353,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.65% for the present operating margin

0.83% for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Gold, Inc stands at 0.57%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 14.32%, with 13.14% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $574.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.49.

Conclusion

To sum up, Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.