Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) has decreased by -0.76% when compared to last closing price of $327.03. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-25 that What Wall Street Thinks About the Stock Wall Street analysts remain bullish on Royal Caribbean Group, with a consensus “Outperform” rating (1.73 on a 1-5 scale, where 1 is Strong Buy and 5 is Strong Sell).

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) is above average at 24.46x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RCL is 252.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCL on September 26, 2025 was 2.30M shares.

RCL’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has seen a -0.39% decrease in the past week, with a -8.26% drop in the past month, and a 9.68% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for RCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.76% for RCL stock, with a simple moving average of 21.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCL stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for RCL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RCL in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $405 based on the research report published on July 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RCL reach a price target of $337. The rating they have provided for RCL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to RCL, setting the target price at $230 in the report published on March 31st of the current year.

RCL Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -9.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCL fell by -0.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $340.77. In addition, Royal Caribbean Group saw 84.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCL starting from Sorensen Vagn O, who sold 10,300 shares at the price of $330.04 back on Aug 19 ’25. After this action, Sorensen Vagn O now owns 16,407 shares of Royal Caribbean Group, valued at $3,399,412 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Caribbean Group stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 47.48%, with 9.54% for asset returns.

Based on Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.