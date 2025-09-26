Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has plunged by -0.71% when compared to previous closing price of $147.28, but the company has seen a 0.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that RY has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

Is It Worth Investing in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) Right Now?

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE: RY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42x compared to its average ratio. RY has 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RY is 1.40B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RY on September 26, 2025 was 1.09M shares.

RY’s Market Performance

The stock of Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has seen a 0.05% increase in the past week, with a 6.21% rise in the past month, and a 12.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for RY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.32% for RY stock, with a simple moving average of 16.44% for the last 200 days.

RY Trading at 5.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RY rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.76. In addition, Royal Bank Of Canada saw 18.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.52% for the gross margin

The net margin for Royal Bank Of Canada stands at 0.16%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 14.60%, with 0.88% for asset returns.

Based on Royal Bank Of Canada (RY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 5.83. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $22.84 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 24.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.