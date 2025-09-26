Roper Technologies Inc’s (ROP) Stock: A -3.63% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has gone down by -2.75% for the week, with a -5.61% drop in the past month and a -12.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.56% for ROP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for ROP’s stock, with a -10.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) Right Now?

Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ROP is 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ROP is 107.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROP on September 26, 2025 was 739.95K shares.

ROP stock’s latest price update

Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP)’s stock price has plunge by -2.11%relation to previous closing price of $505.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that The Zacks Computers – IT Services Industry participants like VRT, ROP and CSGP are benefiting from ongoing digitization, strong demand for hybrid working solutions and improving IT spending.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $626 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to ROP, setting the target price at $615 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

ROP Trading at -6.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares sank -6.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP fell by -2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $513.66. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc saw -11.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

JOHNSON ROBERT D, the Director of Roper Technologies Inc, sold 200 shares at $529.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15 ’25, which means that JOHNSON ROBERT D is holding 4,494 shares at $105,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.69% for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.15%, with 4.88% for asset returns.

Based on Roper Technologies Inc (ROP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.05for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.