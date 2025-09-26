Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) has increased by 3.91% when compared to last closing price of $4.6.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support, management and innovation solutions, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) has partnered with Rimini Street to provide support for its SAP ECC 6.0, a strategic move that has helped to fund and accelerate its AI vision. Central to KBS’s AI-enabled future is the valuable data stored.

Is It Worth Investing in Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ: RMNI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RMNI is 47.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.45% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of RMNI was 403.51K shares.

RMNI’s Market Performance

The stock of Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) has seen a 1.06% increase in the past week, with a 13.27% rise in the past month, and a 23.83% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for RMNI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.85% for RMNI’s stock, with a 34.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RMNI

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RMNI reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for RMNI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to RMNI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

RMNI Trading at 8.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMNI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares surge +13.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMNI rose by +1.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.52. In addition, Rimini Street Inc saw 171.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMNI starting from Rowe David W., who sold 4,868 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Rowe David W. now owns 432,957 shares of Rimini Street Inc, valued at $22,627 using the latest closing price.

Perica Michael L., the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of Rimini Street Inc, sold 100,249 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Perica Michael L. is holding 146,032 shares at $420,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMNI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.61% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rimini Street Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%.

Based on Rimini Street Inc (RMNI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.39. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.57. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$22.18 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rimini Street Inc (RMNI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.