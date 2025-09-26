RELX Plc ADR (RELX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has surged by 1.08% when compared to previous closing price of $46.28, but the company has seen a -0.53% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that New dashboard helps U.S. property insurers navigate market shifts, benchmark claims performance, accelerate decision-making and address rising claim severities with greater confidence. ATLANTA, Sept.

Is It Worth Investing in RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) Right Now?

RELX Plc ADR (NYSE: RELX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97x compared to its average ratio. RELX has 36-month beta value of 0.87. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RELX is 1.82B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELX on September 26, 2025 was 1.32M shares.

RELX’s Market Performance

RELX’s stock has seen a -0.53% decrease for the week, with a -2.27% drop in the past month and a -13.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for RELX Plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.33% for RELX stock, with a simple moving average of -6.69% for the last 200 days.

RELX Trading at -3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELX fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.63. In addition, RELX Plc ADR saw -3.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RELX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for RELX Plc ADR stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.35%. Equity return is now at value 70.68%, with 13.03% for asset returns.

Based on RELX Plc ADR (RELX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.46. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.11 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RELX Plc ADR (RELX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.