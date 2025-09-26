Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)’s stock price has plunge by -3.72%relation to previous closing price of $576.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.22% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN ) Bernstein Insights: Healthcare Leaders and Disruptors – 2nd Annual Healthcare Forum September 24, 2025 10:30 AM EDT Company Participants Ryan Crowe – Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Strategic Analysis Christopher Fenimore – Executive VP of Finance & CFO Conference Call Participants William Pickering – Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC.

Is It Worth Investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is above average at 14.00x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REGN is 102.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REGN on September 26, 2025 was 986.13K shares.

REGN’s Market Performance

REGN’s stock has seen a -7.22% decrease for the week, with a -5.47% drop in the past month and a 6.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.07% for REGN stock, with a simple moving average of -9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REGN stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for REGN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for REGN in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $890 based on the research report published on August 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to REGN, setting the target price at $662 in the report published on May 30th of the current year.

REGN Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REGN fell by -7.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $573.08. In addition, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw -49.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REGN starting from McCourt Marion, who sold 1,000 shares at the price of $844.61 back on Nov 01 ’24. After this action, McCourt Marion now owns 12,931 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, valued at $844,610 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.28% for the present operating margin

0.82% for the gross margin

The net margin for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at 0.31%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 15.34%, with 12.00% for asset returns.

Based on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 108.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.53for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (REGN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.