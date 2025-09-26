Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock Records 0.75% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, REG stock has gone up by 1.05%, with a monthly decline of -1.39% and a quarterly surge of 0.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.39% for Regency Centers Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for REG’s stock, with a -1.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Right Now?

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.15x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for REG is 180.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.03% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of REG was 1.18M shares.

REG stock’s latest price update

The stock of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has decreased by -0.43% when compared to last closing price of $71.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-24 that A value stock is generally a company that trades at a price lower than its fundamental value or what its performance suggests it should be worth.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $76 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REG reach a price target of $77. The rating they have provided for REG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on July 02nd, 2025.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to REG, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

REG Trading at -0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.70. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw -1.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW, who sold 4,158 shares at the price of $72.44 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, WIBBENMEYER NICHOLAS ANDREW now owns 33,069 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $301,206 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at 0.27%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 5.99%, with 3.21% for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.81. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $993.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.