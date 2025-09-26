Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.84% compared to its previous closing price of $14.58. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-11 that ROANOKE, Va., Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RGC Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGCO) announced consolidated earnings of $538,412, or $0.05 per share, for the third quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $156,692, or $0.02 per share, for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase during the quarter was largely the result of higher earnings from the Company’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC (“MVP”).

Is It Worth Investing in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RGC is 2.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for RGC is 19.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.84% of that float. On September 26, 2025, RGC’s average trading volume was 921.41K shares.

RGC’s Market Performance

RGC stock saw an increase of -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.73% and a quarterly increase of -25.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.03% for Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (RGC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.05% for RGC’s stock, with a 83.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGC Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.39%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGC fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10,037.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.28. In addition, Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd saw 9819.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RGC

The total capital return value is set at -0.53%. Equity return is now at value -48.45%, with -45.55% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$3.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.92.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (RGC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.