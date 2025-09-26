Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Stock Faces 2.45% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, RRR stock has gone down by -1.66%, with a monthly decline of -4.14% and a quarterly surge of 17.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Red Rock Resorts Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.20% for RRR stock, with a simple moving average of 20.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) Right Now?

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for RRR is at 1.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RRR is 47.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.97% of that float. The average trading volume for RRR on September 26, 2025 was 780.03K shares.

RRR stock’s latest price update

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: RRR)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67% compared to its previous closing price of $61.0. However, the company has seen a -1.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-17 that Robust online betting demand bodes well for the Gaming industry. Stocks like BYD, RRR and MLCO benefit from improving industry trends.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RRR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RRR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $67 based on the research report published on July 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RRR reach a price target of $62. The rating they have provided for RRR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to RRR, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

RRR Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRR fell by -1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.33. In addition, Red Rock Resorts Inc saw 15.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRR starting from Nichols Kord, who sold 37,075 shares at the price of $61.03 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Nichols Kord now owns 87,036 shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc, valued at $2,262,539 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.3% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 97.52%, with 4.39% for asset returns.

Based on Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.93 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 13.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $744.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.