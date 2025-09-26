Real-Time Update: Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) has seen a 6.86% increase in the past week, with a 3.84% gain in the past month, and a 1.95% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.20% for MIGI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.91% for MIGI’s stock, with a -24.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MIGI is 3.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for MIGI is 14.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MIGI on September 26, 2025 was 359.51K shares.

MIGI stock’s latest price update

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (NASDAQ: MIGI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.11% compared to its previous closing price of $0.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. is hereby providing a corporate update to stockholders and the investment community regarding the Company’s operations.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIGI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MIGI by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for MIGI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

MIGI Trading at 3.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.13%, as shares surge +5.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIGI rose by +6.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3871. In addition, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc saw -61.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.45% for the present operating margin

0.37% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc stands at -0.49%. The total capital return value is set at 3.48%. Equity return is now at value -461.16%, with -42.38% for asset returns.

Based on Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 1.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -7.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$23.43 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.26for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc (MIGI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.