Real-Time Update: Longeveron Inc (LGVN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Longeveron Inc (LGVN) has seen a 1.78% increase in the past week, with a -2.74% drop in the past month, and a -39.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.85% for LGVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.11% for LGVN’s stock, with a -43.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LGVN is 0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for LGVN is 10.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LGVN on September 26, 2025 was 1.01M shares.

LGVN stock’s latest price update

Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.68% compared to its previous closing price of $0.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that Exploring potential partnerships and strategic opportunities for the Company’s stem cell therapy program in Alzheimer’s disease Alzheimer’s disease development program with positive data in successful Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials Clear regulatory pathway following positive Type B meeting with U.S. FDA FDA has granted laromestrocel both Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and Fast Track designation for the treatment of mild Alzheimer’s disease MIAMI, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening, rare pediatric and chronic aging-related conditions, today announced that it will participate in the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa taking place October 6-8, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Analysts’ Opinion of LGVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LGVN stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for LGVN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for LGVN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on December 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

LGVN Trading at -22.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LGVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -4.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LGVN rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7898. In addition, Longeveron Inc saw -59.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LGVN starting from Soffer Rock, who sold 11,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, Soffer Rock now owns 209,034 shares of Longeveron Inc, valued at $13,750 using the latest closing price.

Soffer Rock, the Director of Longeveron Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $1.30 during a trade that took place back on May 29 ’25, which means that Soffer Rock is holding 220,034 shares at $13,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LGVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.41% for the present operating margin

0.79% for the gross margin

The net margin for Longeveron Inc stands at -8.94%. The total capital return value is set at -1.45%. Equity return is now at value -134.50%, with -102.59% for asset returns.

Based on Longeveron Inc (LGVN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.05 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -22.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-15.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.52. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 66.87for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Longeveron Inc (LGVN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.