Real-Time Update: Hexcel Corp (HXL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Hexcel Corp (HXL) has seen a 1.00% increase in the past week, with a -1.78% drop in the past month, and a 9.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for HXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.37% for HXL’s stock, with a 5.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) Right Now?

Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HXL is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 12 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HXL is 78.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HXL on September 26, 2025 was 1.00M shares.

HXL stock’s latest price update

Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.31% compared to its previous closing price of $61.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-08-21 that According to a recent SEC filing dated August 15, 2025, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its position in Hexcel Corporation (HXL 3.54%) by 418,477 shares during the quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarterly average share price, was $22.13 million.

Analysts’ Opinion of HXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HXL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for HXL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for HXL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HXL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for HXL stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 15th, 2025.

Vertical Research gave a rating of “Hold” to HXL, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

HXL Trading at 0.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HXL rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.71. In addition, Hexcel Corp saw 1.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HXL starting from Fitzsimons Gina, who sold 911 shares at the price of $65.00 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Fitzsimons Gina now owns 4,283 shares of Hexcel Corp, valued at $59,215 using the latest closing price.

Merlot Thierry, the insider of Hexcel Corp, sold 8,897 shares at $63.86 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28 ’25, which means that Merlot Thierry is holding 51,308 shares at $568,162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Hexcel Corp stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 5.63%, with 3.10% for asset returns.

Based on Hexcel Corp (HXL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.53. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.05.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $310.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hexcel Corp (HXL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.