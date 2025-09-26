Real-Time Update: Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) has gone up by 4.08% for the week, with a 0.51% rise in the past month and a 7.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.92% for CBOE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for CBOE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE: CBOE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE: CBOE) is above average at 28.60x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for CBOE is 104.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CBOE on September 26, 2025 was 876.82K shares.

CBOE stock’s latest price update

Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE: CBOE)’s stock price has soared by 0.33% in relation to previous closing price of $243.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Cboe Global drives growth with diversified revenues, global expansion, and Data Vantage fee gains, supported by a strong balance sheet and strategic buyouts.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBOE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CBOE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CBOE by listing it as a “Underweight”. The predicted price for CBOE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $215 based on the research report published on May 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBOE reach a price target of $227. The rating they have provided for CBOE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 10th, 2025.

CBOE Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +4.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.68. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc saw 16.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.56% for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc stands at 0.2%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 20.64%, with 9.79% for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.26 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 25.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.27 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.