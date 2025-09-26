Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) has increased by 1.48% when compared to last closing price of $6.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) (the “Company”), the global leader in High Purity Cellulose, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, De Lyle Bloomquist, will participate in a fireside chat with coverage analyst Dmitry Silversteyn from Water Tower Research on Monday, September 22, 2025. Topics for discussion will include RYAM’s first half 2025 performance and milestones supporting the Company’s long-term growth, including opp.

Is It Worth Investing in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RYAM is at 2.61. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RYAM is 63.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for RYAM on September 26, 2025 was 664.22K shares.

RYAM’s Market Performance

RYAM’s stock has seen a -4.07% decrease for the week, with a 29.55% rise in the past month and a 79.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.63% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.25% for RYAM’s stock, with a 21.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for RYAM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for RYAM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $7 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RYAM reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for RYAM stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to RYAM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

RYAM Trading at 28.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.74%, as shares surge +23.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAM fell by -4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.38. In addition, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc saw -20.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Bloomquist DeLyle W, the President and CEO of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, purchased 53,533 shares at $4.71 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that Bloomquist DeLyle W is holding 539,557 shares at $252,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc stands at -0.29%. The total capital return value is set at -0.02%. Equity return is now at value -81.36%, with -22.59% for asset returns.

Based on Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $173.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.