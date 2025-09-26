Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.38% compared to its previous closing price of $26.96. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP ) TD Cowen’s 5th Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit September 17, 2025 11:20 AM EDT Company Participants Abraham Ceesay – CEO, President, Treasurer & Director Troy Ignelzi – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Joseph Thome – TD Cowen, Research Division Presentation Joseph Thome TD Cowen, Research Division Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us at our 2025 Fifth Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry & Epilepsy Summit. I’m Joe Thome, one of the senior biotech analysts here on the team at TD Cowen.

Is It Worth Investing in Rapport Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RAPP is at 1.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RAPP is 22.14M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.27% of that float. The average trading volume for RAPP on September 26, 2025 was 651.93K shares.

RAPP’s Market Performance

RAPP’s stock has seen a -8.70% decrease for the week, with a 55.97% rise in the past month and a 111.43% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.57% for Rapport Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.56% for RAPP’s stock, with a 77.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPP stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for RAPP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for RAPP in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $44 based on the research report published on September 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAPP reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for RAPP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

RAPP Trading at 37.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.47%, as shares surge +66.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPP fell by -8.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.00. In addition, Rapport Therapeutics Inc saw 23.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPP starting from Ceesay Abraham, who sold 40,835 shares at the price of $26.32 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, Ceesay Abraham now owns 585,412 shares of Rapport Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,074,725 using the latest closing price.

Ceesay Abraham, the Chief Executive Officer of Rapport Therapeutics Inc, sold 35,585 shares at $26.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17 ’25, which means that Ceesay Abraham is holding 46,144 shares at $936,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-141.34% for the present operating margin

-0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rapport Therapeutics Inc stands at -122.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.37%. Equity return is now at value -29.42%, with -27.96% for asset returns.

Based on Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$77.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1205.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rapport Therapeutics Inc (RAPP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.