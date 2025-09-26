Ralliant Corp (RAL): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RAL is 112.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RAL on September 26, 2025 was 2.04M shares.

RAL stock’s latest price update

Ralliant Corp (NYSE: RAL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.71% compared to its previous closing price of $43.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RAL’s Market Performance

Ralliant Corp (RAL) has seen a -2.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.52% gain in the past month and a -11.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for RAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.06% for RAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAL stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RAL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for RAL in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $55 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RAL reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for RAL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 02nd, 2025.

Melius gave a rating of “Hold” to RAL, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

RAL Trading at -2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +0.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.07% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAL starting from MOORTHY GANESH, who purchased 2,000 shares at the price of $45.17 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, MOORTHY GANESH now owns 6,434 shares of Ralliant Corp, valued at $90,340 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ralliant Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%.

Based on Ralliant Corp (RAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $508.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.41for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ralliant Corp (RAL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.