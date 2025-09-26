Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.42% in relation to its previous close of $0.38. However, the company has experienced a 7.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that Ra’anana, Israel, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN), an early commercialization stage technology company seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market, today announced that it has received a notification letter from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Company has been granted an additional 180-day compliance period, or until March 2, 2026 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule.

Is It Worth Investing in Rail Vision Ltd (NASDAQ: RVSN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RVSN is 51.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RVSN on September 26, 2025 was 1.22M shares.

RVSN’s Market Performance

RVSN’s stock has seen a 7.58% increase for the week, with a -0.02% drop in the past month and a 16.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.76% for Rail Vision Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.07% for RVSN’s stock, with a -22.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVSN Trading at 6.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares sank -0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVSN rose by +7.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3851. In addition, Rail Vision Ltd saw 7.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RVSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.93% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Rail Vision Ltd stands at -23.62%. The total capital return value is set at -0.5%. Equity return is now at value -74.03%, with -63.79% for asset returns.

Based on Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -18.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$8.86 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rail Vision Ltd (RVSN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.