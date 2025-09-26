QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) has decreased by -0.58% when compared to last closing price of $26.69. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — QuidelOrtho Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL), a global leader of in vitro diagnostics, has released the latest episode of its Science Bytes podcast, featuring Dr. Terry O’Neil, President and Medical Director of Urgent Care Pros.

Is It Worth Investing in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for QDEL is at 0.25. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for QDEL is 65.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.41% of that float. The average trading volume for QDEL on September 26, 2025 was 1.49M shares.

QDEL’s Market Performance

The stock of QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has seen a -10.78% decrease in the past week, with a -4.96% drop in the past month, and a -7.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.43% for QDEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for QDEL’s stock, with a -20.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QDEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QDEL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for QDEL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for QDEL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $44 based on the research report published on May 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see QDEL reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for QDEL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 11th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to QDEL, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

QDEL Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QDEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -4.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QDEL fell by -10.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.35. In addition, QuidelOrtho Corporation saw -40.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Blaser Brian J., the President and CEO of QuidelOrtho Corporation, purchased 6,033 shares at $41.42 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11 ’24, which means that Blaser Brian J. is holding 6,033 shares at $249,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QDEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for QuidelOrtho Corporation stands at -0.17%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -14.80%, with -6.76% for asset returns.

Based on QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.29.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 11.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.