Qudian Inc ADR (QD) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 7.23% compared to its previous closing price of $4.15. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that XIAMEN, China, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Qudian Inc. (“Qudian” or “the Company” or “We”) (NYSE: QD), a consumer-oriented technology company, today announced that Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qudian Inc ADR (NYSE: QD) is above average at 10.51x. The 36-month beta value for QD is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The average trading volume of QD on September 26, 2025 was 564.75K shares.

QD’s Market Performance

The stock of Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has seen a 12.94% increase in the past week, with a -8.06% drop in the past month, and a 56.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for QD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for QD’s stock, with a 40.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QD Trading at 7.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -4.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QD rose by +12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.29. In addition, Qudian Inc ADR saw 144.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.62% for the present operating margin

0.08% for the gross margin

The net margin for Qudian Inc ADR stands at 3.86%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value 4.57%, with 4.25% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $213.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -22.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Qudian Inc ADR (QD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.