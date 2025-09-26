Prudential plc ADR (PUK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.65x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PUK is 1.28B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of PUK was 877.32K shares.

PUK stock’s latest price update

Prudential plc ADR (NYSE: PUK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.76% compared to its previous closing price of $27.73. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that PRU relies on global growth, strong insurance sales and PGIM integration to offset margin pressures from debt and low rates.

PUK’s Market Performance

Prudential plc ADR (PUK) has experienced a -2.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.56% rise in the past month, and a 7.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.26% for PUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for PUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.14% for the last 200 days.

PUK Trading at 4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +6.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PUK fell by -2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.23. In addition, Prudential plc ADR saw 60.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.32% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Prudential plc ADR stands at 0.56%. The total capital return value is set at -6.61%. Equity return is now at value 20.19%, with 1.85% for asset returns.

Based on Prudential plc ADR (PUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 498.87. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.93 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -345.98. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 1721.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 19.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Prudential plc ADR (PUK) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.