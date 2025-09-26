Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PRCT is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for PRCT is 52.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.47% of that float. On September 26, 2025, PRCT’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

PRCT stock’s latest price update

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ: PRCT)’s stock price has decreased by -1.67% compared to its previous closing price of $37.65. However, the company has seen a -2.66% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-03 that It is tempting to believe the next Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA ) or Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR ) is hiding in plain sight and will quickly give you multibagger returns.

PRCT’s Market Performance

Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has seen a -2.66% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -8.64% decline in the past month and a -36.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for PRCT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.00% for PRCT’s stock, with a -37.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRCT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for PRCT by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for PRCT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $60 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCT reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for PRCT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 09th, 2025.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRCT, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

PRCT Trading at -15.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -2.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.56. In addition, Procept BioRobotics Corp saw -53.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from MOLL FREDERIC H, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $39.26 back on Aug 13 ’25. After this action, MOLL FREDERIC H now owns 863,159 shares of Procept BioRobotics Corp, valued at $785,138 using the latest closing price.

Desai Antal Rohit, the Director of Procept BioRobotics Corp, sold 25,000 shares at $63.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 10 ’25, which means that Desai Antal Rohit is holding 64,363 shares at $1,597,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.33% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Procept BioRobotics Corp stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -26.40%, with -18.96% for asset returns.

Based on Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.17 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.21. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -23.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$82.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Procept BioRobotics Corp (PRCT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.